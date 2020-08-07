Berwick Upped, Telegdy Out Amid NBCU Reorg

Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, is leaving the company as NBCUniversal announced a new structure for its TV and streaming business.

Telegdy was being investigated by the company for allegations of professional misconduct with talent and co-workers.

In the new structure, Frances Berwick will head of NBCU’s Entertainment Business and Matt Strauss will lead Direct to Consumer, with both reporting into Mark Lazarus, who was named chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming earlier this year.

Related: Management Changes Coming for NBCUniversal says Shell

“We have an unparalleled portfolio that is now in an even stronger position to drive growth for the business. With the power of NBC and the broadcast model, coupled with the strong cable entertainment brands and the new addition of Peacock, we have massive scale and a deep library of valuable content that can live across platforms,” said Lazarus. “We are incredibly fortunate to have some of the most talented executives in the industry leading the charge and am confident that we are poised to win in this competitive landscape.”

Berwick, who had been in charge of NBCU’s Lifestyle Networks, including Bravo, E! and Oxygen, will map out programming strategy and spending on content across the company’s TV entertainment brands. She will oversee the operations of all networks and all dayparts.

Related: NBCUniversal Begins Round of Staff Layoffs

Berwick will also implement “creative windowing and scheduling strategies across the NBC broadcast network and the cable entertainment networks.

Strauss, a former Comcast exec who oversaw the launch of NBCU’s streaming platform Peacock, will continue to oversee Peacock. He will share the programming and acquisition function with the entertainment units in the portfolio.

International networks, headed by Ken Bettsteller, and Fandango, run by Paul Yanover, will report to Strauss.

As part of the reorg, there will be a Entertainment Programming unit. A search for a leader of this unit is underway, the company said. Entertainment Programming will have content groups responsible for scripted programming, unscripted programming, late night and alternative. It will have primary oversight of all original programming for NBC, NBCU’s cable entertainment networks and Peacock. It will also work with NBCU’s studios and outside production companies.

NBC Sports continues to be led by Pete Bevacqua.

Several executives have been promoted to Lazarus’ team, including Christy Shibata, who will head finance; Brian Dorfler, human resources; Dave Pietrycha, business development and Andra Shapiro, legal.

NBCU Television and Streaming includes Telemundo Enterprises, led by Beau Ferrari; the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, led by Valari Staab; and Affiliate Relations, led by Phil Martzolf. Both Telemundo and the owned station group as well as affiliate relations will continue to report to Lazarus and operate as separate business units within the portfolio.