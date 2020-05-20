BET to Move Ahead with ‘BET Awards’

BET is going ahead with plans to produce its annual BET Awards event this June featuring live and taped segments.

Johnny Gill performing at the 2019 BET Awards

The BET Awards, which celebrates the brightest stars across music television, film sports and philanthropy, will feature a mixture of live and taped segments to showcase musical performances and awards presentations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BET executive VP specials, music programming & music strategy Connie Orlando told Multichannel News. The BET Awards is perennially one of the network’s highest-rated events.

“The heart of the BET Awards will still be there and it will still be a big show with big names and performances,” Orlando said. “People may miss being in the audience for the show, but viewers will still enjoy the same big event experience.”

The network will not move ahead with its three-day BET Experience event that typically leads into the BET Awards, according to Orlando.