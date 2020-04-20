BET News, Facebook, CBS News Team for COVID-19 Special

BET News has teamed with Facebook and CBS News to develop a new special on the COVID-19 pandemic set to debut on Wednesday (April 22).

The special, BET News and Facebook Present: COVID-19: Black America’s Fight, will air commercial free on BET, BET HER and streamed on BET and BET News' Facebook pages, the network said. Hosted by CBS News' Gayle King, the one-hour special will look at the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on the African American community, as well as offer accurate information for viewers looking to protect themselves and their families from the epidemic's spread.

The special will feature interviews and appearances from global health official and physician ambassador Deborah L. Birx, M.D., San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, former Obama Education Secretary John B. King Jr., policy advocate Heather McGhee and entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, along with CBS News’ Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, and Anne Marie Green.

The special is part of BET's programming initiatives surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which also includes the April 22 special Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort in partnership with United Way Worldwide.