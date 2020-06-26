BET Renews ‘Twenties’ for Second Season

BET has renewed its freshman series Twenties for a second season, with the first season of the Lena Waithe-produced series airing on Showtime in July, the network announced Friday.

The series, which follows a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of becoming a screenwriter in Los Angeles, featured such guest stars as Jenifer Lewis, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi during its first season.

“The first season of Twenties, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense,” said Scott Mills, President of BET in a statement. “BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.”