BET Renews Tyler Perry Series ‘The Oval,’ ‘Sistas’

BET will bring back drama series Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Tyler Perry’s The Oval for sophomore campaigns.

Production for The Oval, which tells of a family placed in the White House by people of power, and Sistas, which follows the lives of a group of single black females, will begin in July, according to the network.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas," said Scott Mills, President of BET in a statement. “BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms.”