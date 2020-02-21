BET+ To Debut 'Tyler Perry's Ruthless' Series in March

BET+ Friday said it will premiere its first Tyler Perry-produced original series, Tyler Perry's Ruthless on March 19.

The series, a spinoff of BET's television series Tyler Perry's The Oval, follows the story of a woman who kidnaps her younger daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult, according to the streaming service. The series, executive produced, written and directed by Perry, stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker.

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is the first new original series from Perry to stream on BET+, a joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios.