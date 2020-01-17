‘Better Call Saul’ Renewed For Sixth and Final Season

Better Call Saul, the prequel to the acclaimed Breaking Bad, was renewed for what will be its sixth and final season, AMC Network and Sony Pictures Television said.

The series, created by Vince Gilligan, is about to launch season five on Feb. 23. During season five, attorney Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, decides to practice law as Saul Goodman, who was Walter White’s morally casual lawyer on Breaking Bad.

Season six will be 13 episodes. Shooting will begin later this year and air in 2021.

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Better Call Saul garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy Award nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for TV Programs of the Year.

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” said showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.