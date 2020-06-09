Bialik to Host ‘Celebrity Show-Off’ Series on TBS

TBS said it will launch Celebrity Show-Off, a talent competition series hosted by Mayim Bialik, on June 23 at 10 p.m.

The series is based on a Korean show My Little Television. Each week celebrities produce videos from their homes that appear online on TBS’s YouTube Channel. The videos that attract the biggest audience stay on the air and avoid going dark. On TBS, the celebrities appear in a virtual studio to screen the shows and see who has been eliminated. The eliminated contestant is replaced by a new celebrity.

The longer a celebrity stays on the show, the more money they earn for a designated charity. The last star on the air earns an extra donation.

Talent confirmed for the showcase so far are Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

“Wait until you see what this cast has pulled off,” said Corie Henson executive VP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm – since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

Celebrity Show-Off is being produced by Craig Pletsis of The Masked Singer.

“After discovering The Masked Singer and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that - a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television,” said Plestis. “It’s a cutting edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times.”

Celebrity Show-Off is based on the Korean format from Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and executive produced by Craig Plestis for Smart Dog Media. The series is produced by Critical Content with Tom Forman executive producing alongside Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer and Aliyah Silverstein serving as executive producer and showrunner.