Big Tech Faces Hearing Buzz Saw

Even before the first Big Tech CEO took the virtual witness stand Wednesday (July 29), Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, made it clear what the takeaway from its investigation into Big Tech and competition was: "They have too much power."

The hearing title did not bury the lead: "Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google." Their dominance was presumed, leaving what, if anything, to do about it the question being probed.

Google was particularly in the line of fire.

For his part, ranking member Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) said being big was not inherently bad. He said they were trying to better understand the companies role in the marketplace.

Sensenbrenner conceded dominance is ripe for abuse, particularly in the area of political debate, where there are reports of censoring conservative speech. He said being large and successful was not a problem, but how large and successful companies used their power could be. He said conservatives are consumers too, and need antitrust protection.

Cicciline appeared to have already gotten a handle on that the companies' role in the marketplace is.

He said the committee's investigation, including collecting millions of pages of documents, holding numerous hearings and briefings, a common pattern emerged. He said each is a bottleneck for a key distribution platform, that each had used their control over digital information to surveil other companies and buy, copy or cut off their rivals, and abused their control over current technology to extend their power, which they had wielded in destructive and harmful ways.

Republicans were clearly exercised over what the issue of censoring conservative speech.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said that censorship was not an allegation, but a fact. He said the excuse of "algorithmic error" doesn't wash. He said he had dozens of examples of such censorship, many from Twitter, which did not have a witness at a hearing. Jordan said Republicans had asked for one, but Democrats had declined to make the invitation.

Jordan said the power those companies have during the upcoming election is "pretty darn important. " He said he loved free markets and American companies, but what wasn't great was censoring conservative speech.

There were some short tempers as a Republican request for a member to participate in the hearing was rebuffed and Cicciline called on members to wear masks at all times when not speaking.

Following opening statements, Cicilline asked why Google repeatedly stole content and favored its own sites. CEO Sundar Pichai said he did not agree with that characterization.

But Ciciline said the company had gone from a turnstile to a walled garden and that the evidence of Google's abuse of power was clear.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said Facebook documents told a disturbing story about how, fearing Instagram as a competitive threat, the company bought it to "neutralize it."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said they had always considered Instagram as both a competitor--in mobile photo sharing--and a complement. He said they certainly went from being a competitor to an app that they could grown, and did to become wildly successful.

Zuckerberg said it was far from obvious at the time that Instagram would have succeeded without the acquisition.

Nalder said Facebook saw Instagram as a threat and bought it rather than compete. He said this is just the kind of thing the antitrust laws were meant to prevent, and must not be allowed to happen again.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) said Apple's app store gave it great power as the sole decisionmaker about what apps get on the store. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the store "a feature of their phone."

Johnson said developers had complained about Apple's power over their apps and its discrmination against some developers. Cook countered that they treated app developers the same and applied its rules about apps evenly.

Cook said Apple does not discriminate against apps, but Johnson said he had heard differently, and that it had negotiated exceptions to its commissions for some developers.

Cook said Apple had never retaliated or bullied any developer who complained about the app store.