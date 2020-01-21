Big Tech Takes Issue with NAB 6 GHz Study

Apple, Google, Facebook and other tech giants have told the FCC that a National Association of Broadcasters study showing potential interference from unlicensed use of the 6 GHz band used by electronic newsgathering has multiple errors that invalidate it.

NAB says that for the portions of the 6 GHz band allocated on a primary basis for licensed mobile use--like ENG--"the Commission should not permit uncoordinated unlicensed operations, whether indoors or outdoors."

NAB contracted for an engineering study of potential interference that concluded it was a threat to "Indoor Camera to Indoor Receiver," "Outdoor Camera to News Truck," and "Outdoor News Truck to Central Receive Site."

"ENG systems are a critical component to public warning, newsgathering and content generation," NAB told the commission.

Google et al. disagreed. In their response to the NAB study, they said that the NAB study does not reflect the technical record in the proceeding and uses power levels at 400% higher than it should, invalidating the study.