Cable Center Names 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees

The Cable Center named seven industry luminaries for its 2020 Cable Hall of Fame, tapping a wide range of industry executives who will be feted at its red carpet event on April 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

The honorees were chosen for the leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the cable media industry. Since 1998, 140 leaders have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 2020 inductees are:

“The 2020 Cable Hall of Fame class represents every facet of our industry. They have helped to change the entertainment world we now live in and continue to create new and innovative video consumption models,” said Penthera CEO and chairman of The Cable Center’s board of directors Michael Willner, in a press release.

“Our industry would not be the same without the significant contributions of the 2020 Cable Hall of Fame honorees. What an honor it will be to recognize them at our Cable Hall of Fame celebration on April 30,” said The Cable Center CEO Jana Henthorn in a press release.

For more information on the celebration and to secure sponsorships, visit www.cablehalloffame.com, or call 720-502-7513.