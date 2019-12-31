Cable, Satellite Distributors Watch the Clock

Several cable and satellite TV distributors will be watching the clock tonight, in hopes they can avoid blackouts of local broadcast stations as the New Year approaches.

The biggest of those deals is the negotiation between the National Cable Television Cooperative, a group of more than 700 small cable operators representing about 3 million viewers, and Fox Corp. Fox’s owned and operated stations were scheduled to go dark at midnight, and as of mid-day were apparently no closer to a deal.

Hearst Television’s 34 stations across the country were set to go dark to DirecTV and AT&T TV Now customers at midnight, and so far, there seems to be no indication a deal is imminent.

“Hearst has a long history of successfully concluding carriage agreements with cable companies and other satellite distributors with no disruption of service to subscribers,” Hearst said on its station websites. “While we hope to conclude our negotiations before December 31st, so as not to deprive any of our respective viewers and customers of our programming, we want to advise our viewers and customers that the possibility of non-renewal of our current agreement exists.”

Mediacom Communications is still in talks with Nexstar Media Group for its stations in Iowa and elsewhere. Sources familiar with both companies said earlier that talks had slowed, but now that Nexstar has reached a retrans deal with the much larger Comcast Cable, perhaps those negotiations could accelerate.

Nexstar officials said they have reached retrans agreements with Comcast, covering more than 90 of their stations across the country, and with Frontier Communications. Terms of those deals were not disclosed and Nexstar had no further comment. Comcast also confirmed that a deal had been reached.

Tegna, which also reached a retransmission consent agreement with Comcast earlier, is still talking with Altice USA’s Suddenlink Communications unit and hopes to hammer out a deal by midnight. About 20 Tegna stations, including CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Ark.; NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland; ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas; and Fox affiliate KIDY in Abilene, Texas are set to go dark at 10:59 p.m. (Central Time) if a deal can’t be reached. Another Tegna station -- Fox affiliate WTIC in Hartford, Connecticut is scheduled to go dark at midnight (Eastern Time) to Altice USA’s Optimum customers in that market at midnight, minus an agreement.

On their websites, the Tegna stations say they have reached agreements with other distributors and that its properties are “committed to reaching fair, market-based agreements with all the video service providers in our area. Our track record proves it. ...It has been disappointing that Suddenlink, so far, has refused to reach an agreement.”

Altice USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.