Cable TV Pioneers Names 22 New Members

Cable TV Pioneers today (July 15) named 22 new members of the organization, while the group continues to work on an alternative induction ceremony after scrapping the usual banquet celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said the new class "includes a wide spectrum of men and women from CEOs and company founders, to techs and trade execs who have and continue to contribute to the growth of our industry. Each has proven through their business contributions, community involvement and entrepreneurial success, their value as a Cable TV Pioneer."

The Pioneers had hoped to announce the 2020 class early in July and hold an alternative ceremony on Oct. 13, when the pre-pandemic plan was to meet at a black-tie dinner in Denver at the start of the Cable-Tec Expo. The engineers' gathering, though, was cancelled due to pandemic-related concerns. The Pioneers has not decided on what an alternative ceremony might look like, yet.

“For the past 10 years, the new class induction has been a sold-out event, and while Covid-19 will make it impossible to hold our 54th banquet, the Pioneer managing board is working hard to create a celebration worthy of honoring this outstanding class,” Dave Fellows, the Pioneer chairman, said in today's statement, adding, “We are hoping to announce alternative plans shortly that will be exciting for our new members and our sponsors.”

Here are the new Cable TV Pioneers and their affiliation as cited by the group:

Jeff Berenson of ITV Partners LLC, Paul Broadhurst of Technetix Group, LTD, Rick Cimerman of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, Robert Foote of KGP Co., Daniel Greiner of 4th Wave Technologies, Steve Kaplan of Multilink Inc., Craig Leddy of Interactive TV Works, Louise Mooney of JLM Partners, Ann Montgomery of Charter Communications, Daniel O'Brien of Mediashift Technologies, Elaine Partridge of Vast Broadband, Shane Portfolio of Comcast, Richard Prodan of Comcast, Joe Quane of EdgeConneX, Zak Raley of Amphenol Broadband Corp., Dick Rohm of Cable One (Sparklight), Jeff Ross of Armstrong Utilities, Peter Ruben of BMP Resources, Charles Segars of Ovation LLC, Gemma Toner of Tone Networks, John Williams of Charter Communications and Ronald Wolfe of Charter Communications.