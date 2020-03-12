Cavuto Honored as 2020 Business News Visionary

Fox's Neil Cavuto has been named by the Business News Visionary Awards (BNVA) to the class of 2020. He is one of 52 business journalists to be honored and showcased weekly both online and in a book being published early next year.

Cavuto has been employed at CNBC, Fox News and Fox Business Network. As senior VP of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, Cavuto oversees a team of correspondents, anchors and producers.

"Neil recognized the potential to make broadcast business journalism understandable to every type of viewer, not just professionals," said Dean Rotbart, BNVA chair and editor in chief.

Cavuto started his career as bureau chief for The Nightly Business Report. He joined Fox Business Network in 2007 and currently hosts Cavuto: Coast to Coast as well as Cavuto Live and Your World with Neil Cavuto on Fox News.

"I think the one thing you learn from people who stand out in this industry, in any industry, is the key to their longevity is their work ethic," Cavuto said.