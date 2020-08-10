CBRS Auction Tops $2.5 Billion

After the 31st round, the FCC's CBRS auction (auction 105) has raised $2,576,015,200 in gross proceeds.

It is the auction of 70 MHz worth of county-based Priority Access Licenses (PALs) (a whopping 22,631 of them) in the 3550-3650 MHz 93.5 GHz band. It is the most-ever flexible-use licenses available in a single auction, the FCC said. Each license will be a 10 MHz unpaired channel.

The auction is intended "to further deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced spectrum-based services in the United States."

The action will resume Monday (Aug. 10) with no change to the format of three rounds per day, one-and-a-half-hours per round.