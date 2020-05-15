CBS All-Access to Launch New 'Star Trek' Series

CBS All-Access Friday announced the development on a new live-action series based on the iconic Star Trek sci-fi franchise, the streaming service said Friday.

The new series, Star Trek-Strange New Worlds,follows current CBS-All Access series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, and will feature iconic Star Trek characters Spock, Captain Pike and Number One played by Ethan Peck, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, respectively, said the streaming service.

The new series will follow the characters, which were introduced during the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, said the service.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive VP and Head of Programming for CBS All Access in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Also in development at CBS All Access is an animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks and a Section 31-based series starring Michelle Yeoh.