CBS' Harlow Joins Subject Matter

Bryce Harlow, who has headed federal, legislative and political for CBS Corp., is joining advocacy firm Subject Matter as a member of its government relations team starting July 13.

Before joining CBS over a dozen years ago, Harlow was director of government relations for the National Association of Broadcasters.

“In this unprecedented time of historical events and an uncertain legislative landscape, having seasoned professionals is critical to delivering client wins. We are thrilled to welcome Bryce Harlow to our bipartisan Government Relations team,” said Subject Matter partner Steve Elmendorf in a statement.

That experience includes important work on broadcasters' successful effort on getting Congress to sunset the STELAR law that granted satellite companies a blanket license do import distant TV network signals rather than having to negotiate independently for them. Broadcasters argued that blanket license was an artificially low price for their increasingly valuable signals.

Harlow's resume also includes helping establish the do-not-call registry while with the Federal Trade Commission and legislative aide to the Senate Judiciary Committee.