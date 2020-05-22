CBS Leads 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations with 57

CBS led the 47th annual Daytime Emmy nominations on Thursday with 57, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55 and syndication as a whole with 52. The nominations were announced exclusively on CBS’ daytime talk show, The Talk, which scored six nods.

CBS was followed by NBC with 43, Netflix with 40, ABC with 38 and PBS with 28.

ABC’s General Hospital led the daytime dramas with 23 nominations, followed by NBC’s Days of Our Lives with 22. Last year’s winner, CBS’ The Young and the Restless, followed with 21 and The Bold and the Beautiful, which CBS renewed Wednesday through season 35, landed 13.

RELATED: CBS Renews 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Through Season 35

Netflix’s Eastsiders, a streaming soap that debuted on YouTube in 2012, netted eight nominations. All of the other nominations for outstanding digital daytime drama went to Amazon, with Studio City also receiving eight, followed by The Bay The Series and Dark/Web with seven each, and 2019’s winner, After Forever, with six.

NBCUniversal’s rookie talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show led all syndicated talkers with seven nominations, including outstanding entertainment talk show. ABC’s The View scored the most nominations in talk with eight. Other nominations in this category are Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which brought home its 11th Daytime Emmy win in this category last year, along with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Talk and ABC’s Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Kelly Clarkson also was nominated outstanding entertainment talk-show host, along with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer for Strahan, Sara & Keke; 2019’s winners Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest for Live; Maury Povich for NBCU’s Maury; and Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond for The Talk. DeGeneres stopped submitting in this category years ago after winning from 2005-08.

On the informative talk side, nominees are NBC’s third hour of Today; last year’s winner, CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray; Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk; NBC’s Today Show with Hoda & Jenna and The View.

Nominated as outstanding informative talk host are Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager; Tamron Hall, host of Disney’s rookie talker The Tamron Hall Show; The View’s Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro; Larry King of Ora TV’s Larry King Now; and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris of Red Table Talk. Kotb won this last year along with co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, who has since retired and been replaced by Bush Hager.

Staying in daytime, nominees for outstanding court or legal program including CTD’s Judge Judy and Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, and MGM/Orion’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court.

In access, nominees for outstanding entertainment news show are CTD’s genre leaders Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition along with NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and E! Entertainment’s E! News. Last year’s winner, CTD’s DailyMailTV, was not nominated this year.

Games is a mixed category with two kids’ games -- Nick’s Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader and Double Dare -- making the cut along with syndication’s game leaders, CTD’s Jeopardy! and last year’s winner, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud. CBS’ Let’s Make A Deal rounds out the list.

Nominees for outstanding game-show host include last year’s winner and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak. Stalwarts Trebek and Sajak are joined by Feud’s Steve Harvey, Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady and Alfonso Ribeiro of GSN’s Catch 21.

CBS is welcoming back the Daytime Emmys after nine years, broadcasting the awards ceremony on Friday, June 26.

RELATED: Pandemic Brings Daytime Emmys Back to Broadcast

For a full list of nominations, head to .