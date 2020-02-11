CBS Sports Climbs Into Betting With William Hill

CBS Sports announced a deal that makes William Hill the official sports book and wagering data provider across all CBS Sports platforms.

The deal, which calls for the integration of sports betting, media, product and technology, will tip off in March on CBS Sports digital platforms. CBS carries the March Madness of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. A full rollout is expected for fantasy football season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Since sports betting was decriminalized nationally and more states have legalized gambling, media outlets have been partnering with casinos and sports books to create content geared to provide wagering information.

“We’re thrilled to launch this momentous partnership, which will allow us to deepen our investment and further extend our leadership in delivering multi platform sports wagering content, while providing William Hill with unprecedented reach for their market-leading betting platform as they continue to grow their industry-leading U.S. business,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive VP and general manager, CBS Sports Digital. “The power of our distribution, combined with the strength of our brands and the expertise of William Hill, has us well positioned to tap into the explosive growth of the legal sports betting industry in the U.S. Together, we will deliver even more value to this rapidly growing segment of sports fans.”

CBS Sports said it will use William Hill’s odds and experts on its digital offerings. The will also offers opportunities to feature William Hill data, odds and markets across CBS television programming.

William Hill will receive exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports’ digital platforms.

“CBS Sports, similar to William Hill, has a longstanding history of connecting fans directly to the biggest events and most iconic moments in sports,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill U.S. “We are excited about this partnership, with assets including mass-reach digital content products, one of the largest fantasy sports databases and platforms in the world, and leading sports television programming, which will allow us to expand the William Hill brand across America quickly and efficiently.”