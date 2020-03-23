CenturyLink Offers 80 Hours Paid Leave

Will be in addition to existing leave

CenturyLink has taken a new step to help its workers cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has extended benefits, providing 80 hours of paid emergency time off over the next 60 days. That is in addition to any current paid time off, sick leave or unpaid leave.

The company said 75% of its workforce--outside of some field and customer-facing jobs, is now working from home.

"This voluntary move goes beyond the recently enacted 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act,'" the company said, "since it does not require larger companies like CenturyLink to comply."