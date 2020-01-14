CenturyLink Settles Oregon Deceptive Advertising Suit

CenturyLink has settled another state lawsuit charging it with deceptive advertising.

According to court documents on the state attorney general's Web site, the company has agreed to pay $4 million to settle charges it engaged in deceptive advertising via deceptive billing practices, undisclosed fees and failing to apply promised discounts.

That follows a $6.1 million settlement last month with Washington state over similar allegations.

In both, CenturyLink is enjoined from a host of practices it does not concede were deceptive and must adhere to a compliance regime.

“Purchasing internet, phone service and cable is confusing enough without false promises, and confusing prices and fees. Today’s settlement sends a clear message that hidden fees and other forms of unfair and deceptive business practices will not be tolerated in Oregon,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

In neither settlement does CenturyLink acknowledge any deception, saying it "expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing and is entering into [the agreement] as a settlement of disputed claims and to avoid further inconvenience and costs of potential litigation."