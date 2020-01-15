TiVo 'Needs to Get Over' Its DVR Past and Focus on Streaming, CEO Says

Dave Shull says his company's acumen with guides, and search and recommendation, make it a natural for the streaming wars

TiVo’s surprising late entry into the OTT device game simplifies its product offering and puts the company in position to do what it does best, offer search and recommendation, TiVo’s CEO, Dave Shull told investors Tuesday.

The former Dish Network and Weather Channel CEO said it’s important for Tivo to “get over its history” and “stop using the term ‘DVR.”

“We’re only talking about streaming now,” he told attendees of the Needham Growth Conference in New York.

Last week at CES, TiVo introduced a $50 streaming box, meant to compete head on with the established likes of Roku and Amazon.

“We’re going to bet on the streaming wars,” Shull said. “We have a really easy solution to them.”

The ease, he said, starts with simplifying a TiVo product line that has been scattered across metadata, voice and several other technological areas.

But the real incentive for TiVo to get into the increasingly mature OTT market is the proliferation of apps, which has swelled to seven, Shull said, for the average household, going on “eight or nine in a couple of years.

“It’s taking people around 11 minutes from the time they turn on their TV to figure out what to watch,” he added. “Because of our history with guides, and search and recommendation, we have the ability to put everything under one place.”

Continued: To read the rest of this story, please visit our new sibling publication, Next TV.