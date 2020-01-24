Chaozon Barlow Rejoins HBO Max From Netflix

HBO Max said that Pia Chaozon Barlow is returning to the company from Netflix as senior VP of program marketing.

Chaozon Barlow, who helped launch Girls, Silicon Valley and The Newsroom in her previous 10-year stint at HBO, will work with Peter Sherman, also senior VP of program marketing, on the streaming service’s original programs.

Pia Chaozon Barlow

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Pia Chaozon Barlow back to the family,” said Chris Spadaccini, chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “Pia’s innovative thinking, proven track record, collaborative spirit, and institutional knowledge of the streaming business will add tremendous value to our team as we build a new brand of Originals to differentiate HBO Max.”

Chaozon Barlow will report to Spadaccini.

“Pia and Peter make for a dynamic duo, and by dividing the slate, we’ll be able to efficiently manage the business at scale, while ensuring that we have expert marketing leadership dedicated to each show,” Spadaccini said.

At Netflix, Chaozon Barlow was head of marketing, non-fiction and kids & family. Before that she was with 20th Century Fox and had an earlier post at Netflix.

Before HBO Max, Sherman ran marketing strategy for TBS and TNT. He joined Turner from Google.

