Charter Scuttles Its Home Security Business

Charter Communications has informed its subscribers to its home security services that it will no longer support the technology starting February 5.

On that date, smart cameras, thermostats, motion sensors and other home security-focused IoT devices sold through Charter will no longer be controllable by the Spectrum Home Security app on users’ smart phones.

A Charter rep told Multichannel News via email this morning that the cable operator began informing the small number of Spectrum Home Security subscribers about about the closure in December. Charter, he said, acquired the business when it closed on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks in 2016. It never sold any additional home security systems from that point, the rep said, and only maintained the limited number that were still in the field. The rep didn't specify just how limited that number is.

The rep added that Charter is trying to transition customers through offers to home security companies including Ring and Adobe, which would ostensibly integrate their gear into new systems.

“We have made the decision to exit the Home Security business that we inherited with the 2016 Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks transactions," a Charter statement reads. "We are dedicated to making this a smooth transition for our Home Security customers and have partnered with Ring and Abode, two leading home security providers, to bring our customers exclusive offers and discounts on replacement security service and products.”

Apparently, not all subscribers are aware of--or into--this option.

Central California TV station KSBY-TV interviewed a Spectrum Home Security-subscriber in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Cheviot Hills. He said he tried negotiating with Charter on bill credits for other cable services going forward, but was shot down.

"I spent almost $900 for cameras, motion sensors, door sensors, window sensors, and a thermostat,” Steve Rottinghouse told the station’s news team.

In terms of home automation and security, Charter doesn't could be in the process of a pivot, rather than curiously abandoning the fast-emerging technology field. Charter recently announced that it would begin offering managed WiFi services based on open-sourced technology provided by Plume, the WiFi tech company backed by Comcast and Liberty Global.