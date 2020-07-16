Charter Expands Distribution of Black News Channel

Charter Communications said it will expand carriage of Black News Channel throughout its service territory, making the country’s only 24/7 African American-focused news network available to all Spectrum TV subscribers in its 41-state footprint by early September.

Charter began providing access to BNC after its launch earlier this year in some of its biggest markets like New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. With the expansion, Spectrum TV customers in all Charter markets, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Columbia, will be able to access the channel, providing it with even broader reach.

“Expanding distribution of Black News Channel will give even more Spectrum customers access to the network’s topical news,” said Charter EVP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno in a press release. “It’s critical that we provide diverse perspectives on our lineups, and that we have programming that truly reflects the issues facing our customers and the communities we serve.”

BNC launched on Feb. 10 dedicated to covering the diverse perspective of African American communities. The channel features coverage of national political, health, business and sports news; stories about Black history and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); and original programming, including the “Kelly Wright Show,” “Being a Woman” with hosts Lauren McCoy and Rarione Maniece, and “Doctor for the People” hosted by Dr. Corey Hebert. Earlier this week, the channel named former CNN executive Princell Hair president and CEO.

“Charter Communications has been a great partner for our Network and has been committed to our success and the information needs of our audience from the start,” said BNC chairman and co-founder J.C. Watts, Jr. in a press release. “Expanding BNC‘s reach to subscribers throughout the Spectrum TV universe further demonstrates that commitment.”

BNC will be available upon launch at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who have Spectrum TV Silver, Digital Tier Package 1, or Spectrum Lifestyle TV.