Charter Expands Family-Friendly Networks Availability

Charter Communications said it is expanding the availability of family-friendly networks Disney Junior, Disney XD, Game Show Network and UPtv to Spectrum TV customers that don’t already have those channels at no extra charge through the last week in May, as residents in its footprint are still under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These family-friendly networks feature hours of programming, movies and classic shows that can be enjoyed by customers of all ages,” Charter EVP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said in a press release. “We hope that opening these networks up to all our video customers will provide even more entertainment options for families staying at home.”

Charter, along with most of the cable operators, have expanded programming during the coronavirus outbreak and have made broadband services more widely available to lower income residents and students within its footprint. Charter was one of the first cable operators to sign on to the Federal Communications Commission’s Keep Americans Connected initiative, where broadband providers pledged not to disconnect customers during the pandemic for non-payment, waive late fees and open up WiFi spots to the public.