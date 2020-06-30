Charter to Add Five Latino-Targeted Networks

Charter Communications said it plans to add five new Latino-targeted networks to its lineup, ranging from kids’ channels to those focused on home, garden and educational programming.

Hogar de HGTV

The five networks -- Kids Central, ¡HOLA! TV, Inglés Para Todos, Tarima TV and Hogar de HGTV – will be available in the next two months at no additional cost to subscribers of Charter’s Spectrum Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages.

“Charter is dedicated to providing our customers with the best programming that reflects their diverse interests,” Charter EVP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said in a press release. “These networks offer a wide variety of programs in Spanish and English, providing even more choice, entertainment and value for our subscribers.”

Kids Central, which targets children aged 3-7; entertainment and lifestyle network ¡HOLA! TV; and ESL and education channel Inglés Para Todos will be available on July 1, Charter said. Concert channel Tarima TV will debut in mid-July while food and home-focused network, Hogar de HGTV, will debut on Spectrum on Aug. 1.

Charter’s Mi Plan Latino offers more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, including more than 75 Spanish-language channels, while its Latino View tier offers 75-plus channels in Spanish, on top of any Spectrum TV Select, Silver or Gold package.