'Chernobyl' Grabs Golden Globe for Best Limited Series

HBO's Chernobyl collected two Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, including the award for best limited series or motion picture made for television.

HBO's 'Chernobyl' Liam Daniel/HBO

Chernobyl, which chronicles the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, topped Hulu's Catch-22, FX's Fosse/Verdon, Showtime's The Loudest Voice, and Netflix's Unbelievable for the award.

Chernobyl star Stellan Skarsgard also won a Globe for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

Patricia Arquette took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for her role in Hulu's The Act.