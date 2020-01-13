Chewy Collars Sponsorship of A&E’s ‘Top Dog’ Series

Photo by Nico Therin/A&E 2019

Online pet retailer Chewy has signed up as the official sponsor of A&E’s new competition series America’s Top Dog.

The series, which shows police dogs and civilian canines competing to show how well they’re trained in a series of tests and obstacle courses, had its debut on Jan. 8 with 1.2 million total viewers tuning in, making it the networks best non-crime launch in three years.

During each episode Chewy is featured in three different ways within the show, which will have 10 more episodes between now and March.

There’s a “Chewy Cam,” which shows a highlight from the episode, dogs and their trainer cool down from their last challenge in the American Journey Refueling Zone and the winning team gets interviewed in the Chewy Winner’s Circle. American Journey is one of Chewy’s exclusive pet food brands.

"America's Top Dog shows the amazing bond between people and animals, and how that bond can transform a dog’s life," said Orlena Yeung, VP of brand marketing at Chewy. "At Chewy, we are thrilled to sponsor a show that puts that relationship on the center stage. We could not be more excited to support a competition that highlights people with animals and their incredible abilities.”

America’s Top Dog is hosted by Curt Menefee and Nick White with sideline reporter Jamie Little. Some of the police dogs have also been featured on A&E’s big hit Live P.D. The two shows are produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

Each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the final course to battle for the title of America’s Top Dog and an additional $25,000 cash prize.