Cinedigm Networks Launched on Cox Contour Platforms

Cinedigm said that its subscription video-on-demand services CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama, are available on Cox Contour and the Contour Stream Players.

Cox TV customers can sign up for the networks through the Contour platform.

As streaming networks become more popular, cable operators are making them available to their subscribers in order to provide more content and slow the pace of cord cutting.

“There are more than 80 million households in the US that subscribe to cable, so we are pleased to partner with Cox to bring our premium channels to their customers seeking high-quality, low cost alternatives to traditional premium services ,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The partnership continues our strategy to further expand the reach of our channels across all platforms.”

Cox customers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial for the Cinedigm channels by signing up within the Contour and Contour Stream Player Platforms. When the trial period ends, CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama each cost $4.99 a month.