CNN Crew Arrested in Minneapolis

Three CNN crew members covering the protests in Minneapolis were arrested on live television around 5 a.m. local time May 29. Correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested alongside a producer and a camera operator. They were released shortly after their arrests.

Moments before his arrest, Jimenez could be heard identifying himself as a reporter, displaying his press badge, according to CNN, and offering to move, according to the New York Times.

RELATED: CNN Camera Crew Arrest Dystopian, PEN America Says

Demonstrators are out in force in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white police officer had his knee pressed to Floyd’s neck.

CNN reported the producer was Bill Kirkos and the photojournalist was Leonel Mendez.

CNN shared on Twitter, “A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to Jeff Zucker, CNN Worldwide president.

Alisyn Camerota, co-host of CNN’s New Day, said on the air, “Our correspondent couldn’t have been more cool and cooperative.”