CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday (March 31) that his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN journalist (he has a 9 p.m. show, Chris Cuomo Tonight), has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Cuomo CNN

He said Chris Cuomo is young and strong and would be OK, but was self-quarantining in the basement.

During Cuomo's press conference update on the state's response to the virus, he announced that postiive test and talked conversationally about how his brother got into journalism, starting out at Fox TV and then moving to CNN.

The governor said the reason he raised his brother's test is that he is smart and practices social distancing, but that people can still get the virus regardless.

He said that when his mom visited Chris' house a while back, before Chris was diagnosed, the governor had advised him that was not a good idea.

"If my brother still had my mother at his house out of love, it would have seemed great, but now we have a much different situation," Andrew Cuomo said.