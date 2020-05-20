Cohen Succeeding Nuñez As ViacomCBS Distribution Head

ViacomCBS said that Dan Cohen succeed Armando Nuñez as head of the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group next month.

Nunez will take an advisory role, the company said.

Dan Cohen

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

Nuñez was named chairman, global distribution group and chief content licensing officer when Viacom and CBS combined.

“When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” said Nuñez. “Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”

Cohen has served as president, global content licensing for ViacomCBS since Viacom and CBS merged in December. Before that he was president of worldwide home entertainment & television distribution for Viacom’s Paramount Pictures unit.

“Together, Armando and I have established a solid foundation for this division,” said Cohen. “We’ve built a world-class team and have a treasure trove of quality content that will propel this division forward. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this group into the future.”