Comcast Integrates Hulu Into Flex, X1 Platforms

Move is part of agreement to sell stake to Disney

Comcast said that it has integrated the Hulu streaming service into its Xfinity Flex and X1 video platforms.

The move was part of the agreement last year for Comcast to sell its stake in Hulu to The Walt Disney Co.

Effective immediately, Flex and X1 customers who sign up or log into Hulu will be able to view Hulu content. In the near future, customers will be able to use the Xfinity Voice Remote to find Hulu programming.

Comcast has been integrating streaming services into X1 and Flex in order to give its customers convenient access to additional popular programming. Among the services already on X1 are Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Filmrise, HappyKidsTV, FawsomeTV Kabillion.

Also available on X1 is Xumo, which Comcast recently agreed to acquire.