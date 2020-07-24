Comcast Makes Ninth-Inning Deal to Carry Marquee Sports

Cubs games to be seen on Sinclair’s new regional sports network

Comcast and Marquee Sports Network have agreed to a multiple-year deal that will let the majority of Chicago households watch Cubs games as the season starts.

Marquee, a joint venture of the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been negotiating with Comcast, the largest cable operator. The network launched in February without a Comcast deal, leading to concern that many fans won’t be able to see games.

Marquee Sports executives at Wrigley Field in February. David Durochik

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We finished our negotiations with Comcast to carry Marquee and it will be available in all Xfinity homes,” Crane Kenney, Cubs president of business operations told the Chicago Tribune, which first reported the story Friday morning.

The Cubs, like the rest of Major League Baseball, will be playing a 60 game season that was shortened and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team's opening game Friday will appear nationally on ESPN.