Comcast Names Armstrong EVP and Treasurer

Comcast said it has named former Sky chief financial officer Jason Armstrong executive vice president and treasurer, replacing Bill Dordelman who is retiring on July 1.

Armstrong has been CFO of Sky since the beginning of the year, and Comcast said that he and his family’s full relocation to Sky headquarters in the U.K. was unexpectedly complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Armstrong will now remain at Comcast’s Philadelphia headquarters and Sky deputy CFO Simon Robson, who has been with Sky for 23 years, will become CFO of that unit.

As treasurer, Armstrong will oversee Comcast’s, NBCUniversal’s, and Sky’s relationships with financial institutions and manage the company’s capital formation, capital allocation, credit-related matters, and investment management activities. He will report to Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh.

“I’m excited to have Jason back on the senior team at our corporate headquarters,” Cavanagh said in a press release. “I look forward to him leading our Treasury group, which does an excellent job managing our strategic financing activities across the company.”

Armstrong had been Comcast's SVP of Investor Relations and Finance for six years before taking the Sky position. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as managing director, deputy business unit leader of its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Research Group. He was also lead analyst for the North American Communications Services Equity Research Group with principal coverage of the cable, satellite, telecommunication services, wireless towers, and data centers industries.