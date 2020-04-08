Comcast Offers Free Access to Multicultural-Themed Services

Black News Channel, TV One, Cine Sony TV5Monde among networks available to all Xfinity customers

Comcast continued to offer free content to families sitting at home due the coronavirus pandemic by making on demand programming from more than two dozen multicultural-themed entertainment networks and subscription VOD services.

African-American targeted services available to Xfinity customers with X1 and Flex include AFRO, Aspire TV, Black News Channel, Revolt and TV One, Brown Sugar, The Africa Channel and Impact Network.

Latino-themed networks available include CBeebies, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Cinema,Dinamita MX, Kanal D Drama, Kids Central en español, Pantaya, RCN Novelas, Universo, ViendoMovies and Vme Kids. International Networks now available include Filipino On Demand, Hi-YAH!, KOCOWA (all programs subtitled in English) and TV5MONDE.

The move to offer free services is the third for Comcast in response to the pandemic.

“All year round, we provide our customers with a wide variety of diverse and in-language programming and we’re happy to work with our partners to make a selection available for free,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video & Entertainment for Comcast Cable in a statement.