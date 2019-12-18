Comcast Re-ups with Billing Vendor CSG

Nearly 18 years after suing each other, cable operator and billing services vendor embrace in five-year extension

Backend services vendor CSG has announced a five-year contract extension with Comcast to continue providing billing services across residential broadband, video, home and voice.

“Comcast has been a fantastic customer to CSG, and we cannot be more pleased with this extension,” said Brian Shepherd, executive VP and group president for Greenwood, Colorado-based CSG, in a statement.

“We are pleased with this extension, and we look forward to continuing to work with CSG as we deliver exceptional customer experiences,” added Rick Rioboli, chief Information officer for Comcast Cable.

The kind words come as CSG has steadily moved aside Amdocs as Comcast’s key billing vendor, taking on the residential piece starting in 2014. But the love wasn't always there.

In a historical sense, however, these two companies are strange bedfellows, with CSG suing Comcast back in 2002. CSG was AT&T Broadband’s billing vendor back when it was acquired by Comcast, and CSG accused the cable company of leaking sensitive information to Wall Street in an effort to break up the relationship and not have to use the vendor.

Ultimately, Comcast challenged CSG’s relationship with AT&T Broadband and won a $120 million ruling from an arbitrator.