Comcast Customer Service Czar Herrin Promoted to Chief Product Officer

Comcast’s top customer service executive, Charlie Herrin, has been promoted to chief product officer and has been put in charge of the operator' newly combined customer service and product & technology groups.

Under a new alignment, outlined in a memo authored by Comcast technology chief Tony Weren’t that was obtained by Light Reading and confirmed this morning by Comcast, chief technology officer Matt Zelesko will continue to lead the product & technology group and report to Herrin.

Herrin previously served as executive VP and chief customer service officer, leading the operator’s big $300 million customer service improvement campaign, which was launched in 2015. Tom Karinshak will be upped from his senior VP role to assume that title and report to Herrin. Kyle McSlarrow, who joined Comcast from NCTA in 2011 to help lead the operator’s D.C. region, has been promoted to senior VP of customer experience operations.

Meanwhile, among other executive staff moves outlined in the memo, Ed Marchetti, senior VP of field operations, will join Comcast’s Core Platform Technologies group, reporting to Jan Hofmeyr, exec VP and chief network officer. Marchetti will replace the retiring Dan Murphy as the lead engineering executive on Comcast’s OneNetwork initiative, which seeks to blend the operations of hybrid fiber coax, fiber-to-the-home and wireless networks.

Shane Portfolio will also be moved to the Core Platform Technologies group as senior VP of field ops engineering, reporting to Marchetti as he also helps lead the OneNetwork initiative.