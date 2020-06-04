Comcast's Watson Elected NCTA Chair

Dave Watson

Dave Watson, president of Comcast Cable, has been elected chairman of the board of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, succeeding Cox president Pat Esser.

That came at the association's board meeting June 3.

Also elected were Pat McAdaragh, CEO, Midco, vice chairman; Tom Rutledge, chairman & CEO, Charter, treasurer; Bob Bakish, CEO, ViacomCBS, secretary; and Esser, president, immediate past chairman.

New to the board is James Kilar, new CEO of WarnerMedia, who is the corporate programming director. He succeeds John Stankey, who ran AT&T's entertainment division before being tapped to succeed AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.