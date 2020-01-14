TCA: Comedy Central Greenlights Second Season of ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’

Comedy Central Tuesday announced it has renewed its original series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens prior to the series' debut on the network.

The series, which is based on the real-life childhood experiences of series star/executive producer Nora "Awkwafina" Lum, premieres on the network Jan. 22.

The series also stars BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang, according to the network.

Awkwafina earlier this month won a Golden Globes award for lead actress in a comedy or musical for her role in The Farewell, the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe award in a lead actress film category.