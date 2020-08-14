Comedy Central Series to Stream on HBO Max

AT&T’s HBO Max streaming platform has ordered new seasons of two Comedy Central series from Comedy Central Productions, part of ViacomCBS, which plans to launch an upsized version of its own CBS All Access streaming service next year.

The tale of tangled corporate relationships turns Comedy Central’s The Other Two and South Side into Max Originals.

HBO Max will also be streaming the first seasons of The Other Two and South Side in 2021.

As a part of the deal, HBO Max also becomes the streaming home for Awkawfina is Nora From Queens, with season one now available to subscribers. Season two will stream on HBO Max after all episodes appear on Comedy Central next summer.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, executive VP, content acquisitions, WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

Streaming rights to Comedy Central’s South Park was sold to HBO Max last year by ViacomCBS and South Park Digital Studios.

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, chief operating officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies - we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”