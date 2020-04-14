Comment Deadlines Set for FCC's 'Significantly Viewed' Item

The FCC has set comment deadlines on its proposal to change how it determines whether a TV station is significantly viewed in a market outside its licensed market.

That definition determines whether an MVPD can import the station into the market in which it is significantly viewed, even if it duplicates in-market syndicated or network programming. That importation is otherwise prohibited by the network nonduplication and syndicated exclusivity rules.

Initial comments are due May 14 and reply comments June 15.

The FCC approved the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking March 31, with the comment dates tied to when it was published in the Federal Register, which happened Tuesday (April 14).