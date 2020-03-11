Commerce Issues Fourth Extension of Huawei License

The Department of Commerce has extended the temporary general license that allows U.S. companies to continue to supply chips to Huawei, even though the Chinese telecom's network hardware has been put on the list of entities "engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests" and thus off limits to such U.S. high-tech exports.

Commerce's explanation was that it was giving the public time to comment on "the continuing need for, and scope of, possible future extensions of the Temporary General License (TGL)." Deadline for that comment is March 25.

The new deadline is May 15, but the extension follows three previous 90-day extensions. The latest one was scheduled to lapse April 1, so this is essentially a 45-day extension.

Commerce says the extensions are intended to allow companies to shift to alternative equipment and software sources.

Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security says the extension "allows existing telecommunication providers—particularly those in rural communities—the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks while they identify alternatives to Huawei for future operation."