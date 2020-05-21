Copyright Office: Notice & Takedown Online Regime Needs No Wholesale Changes

But says there is Sec. 512 imbalance between rightsholders and service providers

The Copyright Office has released its long-awaited report on Sec. 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCS) and has concluded that, while it needs re-balancing, that "notice and takedown" regime needs no wholesale changes.

The office points out that the report was the result of "a multi-year study resulting in two notices of inquiry, tens of thousands of written responses, nine empirical studies, and public roundtables in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C."

Related: Copyright Office Recommends No Big Changes to Circumvention Prohibition Framework

The section, passed in 1998, created the system of limited liability safe harbor for online service providers in exchange for agreeing to a system for detecting and rectifying copyright infringements, the so-called "notice and takedown" regime

The report says that the safe harbor system is "unbalanced," saying it was out of sync with Congress' intent, including on "eligibility qualifications for the service provider safe harbors, repeat infringer policies, knowledge requirement standards, specificity within takedown notices, non-standard notice requirements, subpoenas, and injunctions."

It suggested Congress might want to "fine tune" it to better balance the "the rights and responsibilities of online service providers and rightsholders in the creative industries."

But wholesale changes, at least ones that fair use fans sought, were what some were looking for.

“Today the U.S. Copyright Office released its long awaited Section 512 study," said . "Unfortunately, the Copyright Office mostly ignored the issues and arguments raised by consumer groups, tech platforms, libraries and others," said Re-Create Coalition Executive Director Joshua Lamel. "While we are happy the report did not call for notice and staydown or siteblocking, the changes being suggested are not the ‘fine-tuning’ the Copyright Office suggests, but rather changes that will have a negative impact on the online creative ecosystem.

For example the report, argues that a court ruling could place liability on rightsholders for who fail to conduct a fair use inquiry before sending a takedown notice, even if the material was infringing. It suggested Congress monitor the fallout from that decision and adjust SEc. 512 as necessary.

"Despite the report’s original intent to ‘evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the DMCA safe harbor provisions,’ the Office has instead issued a report that only suggests changes that rightsholders asked for," said Lamel.