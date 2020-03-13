Coronavirus Delays Grey’s Anatomy, Genius: Aretha Production

Disney says pilot production also halted for at least three weeks

Walt Disney Television Studios said it has postponed production of Grey’s Anatomy, Genius: Aretha and essentially its entire pilot slate for at least three weeks, due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, Grey’s Anatomy had just wrapped production on episode 21 of its 25-episode season. It is aired on Disney broadcast network ABC. Genius: Aretha was slated to debut on Disney’s National Geographic network on May 25. The third season of the Emmy-winning anthology series stars Cynthia Erivo as singing legend Aretha Franklin.

In a statement, Disney said those series have postponed production for at least three weeks, as has essentially its entire pilot slate. Pilots that have postponed production are:

Adopted (ABC) single-camera comedy written by late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Big Leap (Fox) Dramedy based on U.K. docuseries Big Ballet.

The Big Sky (ABC) Cop drama from David E. Kelley.

The Brides (ABC) Vampire Soap Opera from the team behind Riverdale.

Harlem’s Kitchen (ABC) Restaurant Drama starring Delroy Lindo.

Home Economics (ABC) comedy series starring Topher Grace.

Kids Matter Now (ABC) Multi-camera comedy from creator of Joey.

My Village (ABC) Comedy pilot from creator of New Adventures of Old Christine.

Ordinary Joe (NBC) Drama series.

Prospect (ABC) Western comedy series.

Rebel (ABC) drama series based on the life of Erin Brockovich.

Thirtysomething(Else) (ABC) sequel to 1980s family drama Thirtysomething.

Untitled Kapnek/Holland (ABC) untitled comedy series from Splitting Up Together writer and director Emily Knapek and Dean Holland.

Valley Trash (ABC) comedy set in an L.A. private school.

Work Wife (ABC) a sitcom based on morning show hosts Kelly Ripa’s and Ryan Seacrest’s work partnership.

Wreckage (ABC) drama series based on the Emily Bleeker novel of the same name.