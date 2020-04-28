Cox, Altice USA Extend Keep Americans Connected Pledge

As the likelihood that the bulk of the country will be able to return to work and school before the end of May becomes less of a reality, Cox Communications and Altice USA have joined other cable operators and telcos in extending their commitment to the Federal Communications Commission’s "Keep Americans Connected" pledge through June 30.

The FCC first proposed the pledge in March, and most broadband providers across the country signed on, agreeing not to disconnect broadband customers for non payment during the COVID-19 pandemic, waiving late fees and open WiFi hotspots to the public.

Cox and Altice USA are the latest to renew their commitment to the pledge -- Comcast, AT&T and Verizon Communications also have committed through June 30. In addition, Cox said it would extend existing offerings to provide support for customers in communities in greatest need.

“From our continued support of the FCC’s initiative to the extension of our other relief offerings, our focus remains on ensuring our customers stay connected and have the speeds they need to work and learn from home,” Cox CEO Pat Esser said in a press release. “We do not want our customers to worry about losing essential services during this time of need.”

In addition, Cox is extending previously announced relief offerings to provide continued support and relief for customers and communities in greatest need.

Cox is also offering through July 15:

Free Connect2Compete service, Cox’s low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs. Customers must sign up before May 15 to qualify. All new customers that have enrolled since March 13 will receive free service through July 15.

Upgraded speeds of 50 Mbps download for residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages.

For those tiers, free Cox Complete Care phone and remote desktop support for residential customers providing assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services.

Residential customers can still take advantage of a $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers through May 15, which includes a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income homes and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.

Altice USA signed on to the Keep America Connected pledge in March, and said it also will extend its participation through June 30. Earlier, Altice USA extended its free student broadband and WiFi offers through the 2019-2020 school year.