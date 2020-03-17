Cox Steps Up in Fight Against Coronavirus

Cox Communications is joining other cable operators in battling the coronavirus, with plans to offer a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.

“As we are all adapting in these uncertain times, Cox is continuing to focus on our customers with the greatest need to ensure they have the tools to work and learn from home,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting the communities we serve.”

Cox is offering the following over the next 60 days, through May 15:

A $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.

Eliminating data usage overages beginning today to meet the higher bandwidth demands. Customers with a 500 GB or Unlimited data usage add-on plan will receive credits.

Cox already has joined other cable operators in pledging to support the Federal Communications Commission Keep America Connected initiatives by agreeing not to terminate residential or small business service for an inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the virus; waiving any late fees associated with the pandemic and opening up its WiFi outdoor hotspots. In addition, Cox said it will: