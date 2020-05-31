CPJ to Journalists: Be Safe Out There

The Committee to Protect Journalists has collected some resources for journalists now on the front lines of increasingly violent and confrontational protests across the country, sparked by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

It expressed its thanks, first, for all journalists are going through, "the dangers you are facing, the sleepless nights and stress you are undergoing as you work to document these historic events."

It also cautioned journalists not to push the envelope. "No story is worth being injured or worse, so please do not take unnecessary risks as you are covering these volatile stories," it said.

CPJ also cited some incidents, including the arrest of a CNN crew in Minneapolis, police firing pepper bullets at a local TV news crew in Louisville, Ky., and protesters attacking a Fox news crew in Washington D.C.

Among the resources CPJ pointed to was its own standing tips for covering civil disorder, as well as the Society of Professional Journalists' ethical hotline and the National Press Photographers Association's help for dealing with the stress of critical incidents.