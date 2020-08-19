Crunchyroll, Cartoon Return Toonami to Latin America

AT&T’s Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll units said they are teaming up to return the anime block Toonami to Latin America starting Aug. 31.

Starting out, the block will run Monday through Friday from midnight to 1 a.m. and feature Dragon Ball Super and Mob Psycho 100. Each series will be dubbed into Spanish and Portuguese.

Cartoon and Crunchyroll are working together to create the original series Fena: Pirate Princess, which will air in 2021, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are also teaming up for Blade Runner -- Black Lotus.

“The team at Cartoon Network have been incredible partners in helping us grow the love of anime around and their Toonami block has been the premiere television destination for the anime community,” said Brady McCollum, head of global operations and international, Crunchyroll. “By powering Toonami’s return to Latin America with series curated by Crunchyroll, we can’t wait to create even more fans of the medium we love.”

AT&T is reportedly in talk to sell Crunchyroll to Sony.

”We're excited to have Toonami back, along with a number one player such as Crunchyroll”, added Pablo Zuccarino, senior VP and channel manager, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Tooncast Latin America. “In our successful history, anime has been part of our DNA, and thanks to this association we´ll be delivering a curated content selection to a whole new generation of fans."